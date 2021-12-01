Paid Engagement

Ecomondo 2021 : Ecostar at Ecomondo 2021

Ecostar company, known for the most advanced and refined technology in the mechanical separation of waste and recyclable materials, presented at Ecomondo two new products. The stationary screen, Easy One, designed for the screening of compost, wood, tires and inerts that reaches production volumes up to 60 T/H, depending on the treated material. And the SWAT (Screening Width Adjustment Technology) technology that allows operators to quickly modify the screening section on-site according to their production needs. For more information see the video