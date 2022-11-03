In addition to the built-in energy efficiency of the prepress technology, all Presona balers can be equipped with a Variable Frequency Drive (VFD). A VFD will help optimize power use when the baler is waiting for more material to compress, which lowers energy consumption even further.

– At most recycling facilities, a baler will be actively compressing materials only about 70 percent of the time. The remaining 30 percent of the time, the motor will run idle, which uses electricity. So when the baler is waiting, you want either a very efficient idle or a complete shutdown of the baler. A VFD helps with that, says Stefan Ekström.