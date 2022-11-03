Presona : Energy-efficient balers from Presona
Simply speaking, there are five costs associated with operating a baler: purchase price, staff, service, consumables, and electricity. Of these five costs, electricity costs are one of the easiest for the baler operator to influence and lower. Lower energy consumption is achieved by choosing an energy-efficient baling technology. If you want to lower your energy usage even more, you can also add a Variable Frequency Drive to your baler.
Prepress technology uses less electricity
All Presona balers use prepress technology, while many other baler companies make so-called “shear balers.” Shear balers use a knife to cut the material that can’t fit in the press chamber. This cutting process uses up some of the pressing force. Prepress balers apply pressing force from above (by means of the prepress), thereby closing the press chamber and eliminating the need for a shear. This way, a prepress baler can be equipped with a smaller motor (that uses less energy) while still having the same capacity as a shear baler with a bigger motor.
We calculate that a prepress baler uses about 30 percent less electricity than a shear baler while compressing the same amount of material.Presona CEO Stefan Ekström
Variable Frequency Drive
In addition to the built-in energy efficiency of the prepress technology, all Presona balers can be equipped with a Variable Frequency Drive (VFD). A VFD will help optimize power use when the baler is waiting for more material to compress, which lowers energy consumption even further.
– At most recycling facilities, a baler will be actively compressing materials only about 70 percent of the time. The remaining 30 percent of the time, the motor will run idle, which uses electricity. So when the baler is waiting, you want either a very efficient idle or a complete shutdown of the baler. A VFD helps with that, says Stefan Ekström.
Energy meters
Do you want to know exactly how much energy your baler uses? Then, get an energy meter for your machine. With an energy meter you can get information like energy usage per bale and other data straight to your touch screen.
Learn more about Presona’s energy-efficient balers.