Established in 2006 and based in Linwood, Scotland, WEEE Solutions collects and recovers valuable materials from a range of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) including fridges, flat panel displays, batteries, fluorescent tubes, large domestic appliances, IT equipment and small domestic appliances. Recycling over 95% of the waste managed, WEEE Solutions was recognised at the Zero Waste Awards in 2022 as a business committed to increasing the amount of waste they reuse and recycle.



Commenting on the acquisition, Michelle Scott, Enva’s Operations Director in Scotland said: “The purchase of WEEE Solutions complements our recent acquisitions in this space, further consolidatingour market leading position in the UK and Ireland. We have a long-standing relationship with WEEE Solutions, and this purchase will enable Enva to invest directly to grow its already established footprint in Scotland. We look forward to working with the team going forward to maximise the recovery of valuable resources from electronic waste’’.



Graeme Douglas, Director of WEEE Solutions, commented: ‘’Enva are the perfect fit for our businessand becoming part of a larger group will enable our already successful operations to grow and flourish. The additional expertise and extended service portfolio Enva brings will also add value to what we can offer our customer base.’’