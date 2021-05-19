Hazardous waste : EPA fines Scranton Manufacturing Company for Hazardous Waste Violations

May 19, 2021
Scranton Manufacturing Company has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $50,208 to resolve violations of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act in Iowa.
The company manufactures truck equipment and, as alleged by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), violated multiple federal regulations intended to protect workers and the public from exposure to the toxic and/or ignitable waste it generated.

According to EPA, Scranton Manufacturing qualified as a “large quantity generator” of hazardous waste but was failing to meet requirements of a facility producing that much waste. The company failed to prepare a contingency plan to respond to emergencies; failed to make arrangements with all local emergency responders in the event of a release or threat of a release of a hazardous waste; and failed to complete all staff training requirements. Because the company failed to meet these requirements, it was operating as an unpermitted hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facility.

In response to the inspection findings, Scranton Manufacturing agreed to take the necessary steps to return its facility to compliance.

Exposure to the kinds of waste produced by Scranton Manufacturing may lead to injury or death if ingested or absorbed. Federal law requires facilities that generate hazardous wastes to identify the waste and implement safe generation, handling, transportation, and disposal practices.

