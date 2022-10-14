Recycling : Excellent conditioning of textile waste
ANDRITZ Recycling focuses on the conditioning of textile waste by means of shredding and separation and offers single equipment and complete conditioning systems comprising the following process steps: material feeding, shredding, conveying, separation, fine grinding, and storage of the finally conditioned material.
Numerous parameters influence the choice of technology, including the type and origin of the waste, feeding technique, particle size required, cleanliness, impurities such as zippers and ornaments, capacity, and all the needs of downstream processing.
To perfectly meet these parameters, ANDRITZ applies different types of ADuro shredders, which form the technological centerpiece of our conditioning systems. Thus, our lines are capable of managing volumes of up to 200 t/d and even enable trouble-free processing of demanding input material, such as denim.
