Global producer in packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, Amcor has produced the first designed to be recycled plastic packaging for powdered chocolate in Latin America. Compared to the previous packaging, this new solution reduces the package’s carbon footprint by 53% and water consumption by 84% when it is recycled. The new sachet has a high-barrier feature to protect against humidity and will be available to consumers in its 25g sachet format in Colombia this month.

Working closely with the customer, Amcor has leveraged its global and local R&D resources to develop this packaging solution which meets sustainability criteria while maintaining product protection, shelf life and aesthetic appeal.

Fabio Gonzalez, Amcor Colombia R&D Manager commented, “The new sachet is designed to be recycled in accordance with industry standards. This development reflects Amcor’s unique R&D capabilities for creating innovative new packaging solutions that meet high standards for shelf life, sustainability criteria and visual appeal. It also reaffirms our commitment to ensuring all our packaging is designed to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.”

Following on the launch of the powdered chocolate sachet, similar innovative packaging solutions will be applied to the product’s larger formats as well as similar dry food product lines that require a high humidity barrier. Customers can expect to see these products hit supermarket shelves in their new packaging later this year.

Amcor was the first global packaging company to pledge to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.