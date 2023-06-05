However, it is not only the strapping selection feature which makes the machine’s operation easy and comfortable: with the help of the innovative wire capture concept, the wires no longer have to be laboriously and exhaustingly threaded into the system whilst lying on the floor, but can be inserted quickly and easily from the side. The

An additional bonus: the power consumption. With a frequency controlled drive, it is possible to save up to 40% more electricity than with a standard drive. This does not just save actual money, but also contributes to environmental protection. Acting sustainably has been in HSM’s veins since the company was founded over 50 years ago and is a matter of course for us. We heat almost 6,200 m2 of the company’s space through heat recovered from our own production. A photovoltaic system produces 10% of our own power requirements. At the very top of our eco-agenda is the use of eco-friendly and recyclable auxiliary materials as well as ensuring we make the shortest possible transport journeys – or better still, none at all.



The HSM VK 12018 and HSM VK 15020 with SCT channel baling presses are impressive with the usual, high “Made in Germany“ quality, which really means “Made by HSM“. All of the development and production of our baling presses is carried out in Germany – with our unique vertical manufacturing depth: metal working, CNC-precision machines, laser cutting systems, welding robots, electro-engineering, powder coating or paint shop– HSM places great value both on competence in all areas and on the latest manufacturing technologies.



The new SCT (Selectable Cross Tying) system is arriving at the right time and offers the perfect strapping solution for very finely sorted, and therefore very small, plastics. The technology is impressive, productivity is increased dramatically and both employees and resources are spared. The machine availability and therefore its economical operation are taken to a completely new level.