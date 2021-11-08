The health and safety of site operatives and visitors is paramount and, as stated above, full consideration to DSEAR and HAZOP (Hazard and Operability Study) must be followed. The potential for explosive atmosphere increases near to pressure relief valves, as these are a final safety measure of biogas release should the flare fail to light when excess biogas is not being consumed. Therefore, as well as siting key process equipment away from ATEX-zoned areas, try to avoid locating any electrical equipment or instrumentation within the biogas release zone. If this is not possible, then ensure that equipment or instrumentation are correctly ATEX-rated.

Establish clear personnel routes throughout the facility. Inside the reception building, provide designated walkways for operatives to follow, as well as barriers and/or handrails to protect people from tipping vehicles and bucket loaders. Arrange process pumps and associated pipework away from walkways to avoid trip hazards and consider placing pipe runs and electric cables above head height on support frames to keep floors clear for access.

Take into account the maximum number of personnel that could be on site at any one time and ensure there are adequate facilities available. In the unlikely event that operatives come into contact with large quantities of digestate or feedstock, it is important to make sure that the site includes good washing facilities and toilets in both clean and dirty areas. Showers, changing rooms, laundry rooms and a sufficient-sized mess room for operatives and contractors are also essential.