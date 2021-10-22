Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has introduced its first recyclable functional barrier paper bag for salads in the Group LSDH’s Les Crudettes range. The sustainable packaging is a fully integrated solution – Mondi operates across the value chain from sustainably managed forests, to producing pulp and kraft paper, applying the coating and printing the final material.

The French salad brand has replaced its transparent glossy polypropylene (PP) packaging with Mondi’s recyclable functional barrier paper for a selection of its pre-washed, ready-to-eat salads. The new packaging is 95% paper with a functional barrier layer, meaning the salad remains fresh for up to 10 days - the same amount of time as with the previous plastic packaging. It is verified as recyclable in the waste paper stream in France by the Recycling Authority (Cerec).

Using its EcoSolutions approach, Mondi worked closely with LSDH, and its machine supplier Ilapak, to ensure that the new packaging is fit-for-purpose and can run on existing machines. The new solution is sustainable by design, and will support LSDH Group in meeting its sustainability goal of reducing the amount of plastic in its packaging.