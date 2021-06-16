UAE-based sustainability pioneer Bee’ah and Greek-owned Polygreen have launched a joint venture named Evogreen to offer innovative marine and environmental management solutions promoting a circular economy and sustainability.

The joint venture between Bee’ah and Polygreen will be based in the United Arab Emirates and claims to offer innovative marine and environmental management solutions to boost the circular economy in the UAE and the wider region. The newly established company promises to tackle marine pollution through advanced waste management solutions to keep oceans pristine. By joining forces, Bee’ah and Polygreen plan to set a new benchmark for environmental cooperation in the wider Middle East Region.

Athanasios Polychronopoulos, Founder and CEO of Polygreen, said: “The launch of Evogreen is a milestone regarding the global effort to protect the environment and address the challenge of climate change. Polygreen is proud to join forces with Bee’ah and provide its expertise and infrastructure to further develop networks in the wider Middle East region.”

HE Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said: “Marine ecosystems are crucial to the stability of our planet and protecting our oceans from waste and pollution is a great responsibility. Bee’ah, renowned for its integrated waste management and circular economy solutions, is delighted to partner with Polygreen, a company which shares our values and vision for sustainability. We are proud to be furthering the UAE’s specialized waste treatment recycling capabilities, and leverage international cooperation to help protect our seas.”

Evogreen has already established an Alternative Raw Material facility located in Bee’ah’s Waste Management Complex, Sharjah, and is currently building an Alternative Solid Fuel facility, to process waste streams, such as sludge, and convert it into alternative fuel that can be used in cement manufacturing. The Alternative Raw Material facility treats and processes maritime waste and marine-related hazardous waste, to produce alternative materials for industrial use. Both facilities will collect, recycle and recover hazardous and non-hazardous waste from ships visiting ports in the UAE, which is an international maritime hub.

Addressing a spectrum of maritime waste and pollution issues, Evogreen will also provide oil spill response services; management of distressed vessels, cargo and abandoned containers including recycling or recovery solutions, repair or refurbishment works; green ship recycling and establishing an environmental laboratory.