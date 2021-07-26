A Mexican entrepreneur has developed a range of reusable PPE to tackle the Covid pollution problem. The intention behind her product is not only to limit the amount of single-use medical wear destined for incineration, landfill or waterways but also to help curb virus spread within local populations. (Disposable PPE does not only have an adverse environmental impact but could serve to spread the Covid-19 virus, seeing as it can survive up to three days on plastic surfaces.)

According to Tamara Chayo, the 21-year-old chemical engineering student who pioneered the green PPE solution, a doctor can wear these ‘green’ garments up to 50 times without the material losing its protective capabilities. Usually, a doctor has to switche out plastic gowns containing PPE four times within the course of a day-each garment envisioned by Chayo therefore saves 200 plastic items from being incinerated or dumped on landfills.

After 50 wears, the reusable medical apparel can be returned to MEDU Protection, Chayo’s medtech company, which then disinfects it and converts it into cotton scrubs and bags for packaging its products. In order to ascertain the status of their PPE, medical professionals can track each wash via smartphone due to embedded QR technology contained in the gowns.

MEDU Protection plans to export its product line to the US and France, thereby reducing hospital PPE spend by 90%.

"We're not just making medical apparel, we want to create a movement for a greener medical industry", Tamara Chayo said.