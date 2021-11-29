In many cases conventional hot melt adhesives for packaging applications already have a formulation of up to 50 percent bio-based raw material. This has been industry standard for adhesive manufacturers for years now. Until this point, when the bio-based share of raw material was exceeding the threshold, process inefficiencies for producers like slower line speeds or shorter equipment cleaning cycles made it impractical to go further down this road. However, the expert teams at Henkel Adhesive Technologies were very confident that they are able to achieve a solution that will enable a far higher sustainability rating without having to compromise on the process performance in production. At the end of this trail of thought the Technomelt Supra ECO range was the outcome the research and development team came up with.

“This completely new line of hot melts eclipses every solution currently available,” explains Sergio Mattos, Head of Product Development hot melt adhesives North America at Henkel. “With possibilities to exceed more than 80 percent of bio-based raw material input, without having to pull back on performance, we were able to create an innovative technology that will lead our industry into the future, as this is just the beginning. We put a clear focus on the maximum overall impact we can have for our partners, customers and the consumer with this new adhesive solution. In this way we are also able to push our partners along the value chain in the right direction of investing in these solutions as demand for this kind of adhesives will rise, especially against the background of the mass balance concept in which we strongly believe for the future of procurement” he adds. And the numbers speak a clear language: during lifecycle analysis the Technomelt Supra ECO range has already proven to be not only highly efficient, but also very sustainable. “As we had a very close look at the values we can deliver, we found out that our solutions are not only able to reduce CO2 output during procurement and production, but furthermore bind CO2 if you look at the overall balance for the global warming potential in 100 years (GWP100). We were very happy when we saw the results of the calculations – a negative cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint is the best possible outcome,” Sergio Mattos concludes.

The whole packaging industry is going through a change, where sustainability and the set up and reach of necessary targets on this topic are becoming decisive for overall business success.