The further development of this technology opens the way to new projects for both companies. “We are delighted to have found an experienced partner in HZI that can help us to adapt our technology directly to EfW processes. Branching out into this industry will bring us much closer to our goal of separating 10% of the CO2 emitted by industrial processes worldwide,” says Scott Gardner, CFO of CarbonFree. Fabio Dinale, Vice President Business Development at HZI, adds: “In the best-case scenario, our joint efforts will help us to reduce CO2 emissions from EfW plants to zero or even negative and make our technologies even more embedded within the circular economy changing our plants from being WtE to real WtX plants. At the same time, we will be creating a marketable zero carbon emission end product. In CarbonFree, we have secured a partner that already has 15 years of experience in carbon capture utilization and an impressive record of success.”

With the MoU now signed, the active phase of the project begins immediately.