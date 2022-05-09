Machinex is an industry leader in engineering, manufacturing, and installing Material Recovery Facilities all around the world. As a Sorting Technologies Expert, Machinex provides turnkey systems, along with custom-built and flexible solutions, to help ensure our customers remain ahead of the competition. We also offer a full range of high-quality recycling equipment manufactured in-house, giving customers complete system integration. The company unfolds an inspiring journey with a vision turned towards the future inspired by its mission statement ʺDesign solutions for a sustainable tomorrowʺ.



Founded in 1970 in Quebec, Canada, Machinex became the first company in Canada to design machinery for material recycling facilities in the 80’s. The company immediately established itself as a leader in designing profitable and high-quality recycling sorting systems. Today, Machinex is still a world leader in the industry, developing cutting edge sorting, waste management, and recycling technology. Over the years, their experts have designed and installed over 400 turnkey facilities in partnership with leading MRFs in Canada, the United States, Europe and Oceania.



To better serve its customers all around the world, Machinex opened offices in the United States and in the United Kingdom. Machinex also has partners in Australia and Oceania. Recently, Machinex developed partnership with a commercial agent in France to reinforce its presence on the European market.



Over the years, Machinex has developed equipment allowing its customers to improve the performance of their operations with better automation of sorting techniques. The company has always adapted to market changes, offering state-of-the-art equipment at that point in time such as disc screens, trommels, balers, glass cleaning equipment, ballistic separators, optical and robotic sorting, as well as specialized equipment such as plastic perforators, eddy current separators, etc. Today the company continues to pursue its primary vocation which is to deliver high-performance turnkey material recovery facilities.

Today Machinex has technologists throughout the company, with engineers in nearly every department. “Our R&D team is continuously pursuing new technologies and refining our existing equipment to improve effectiveness and efficiency” says Pierre Pare, president & CEO of the Machinex.



In today’s changing markets, there is no replacement for experience. The combination of an experienced team and the deployment of advanced technology combines at Machinex to deliver unmatched plant solutions for today’s recycling challenges and places Machinex at the forefront of the clean-tech revolution, following its mission of designing solutions for a sustainable tomorrow.



Meet us at our booth #339 and get the chance to experience the immersive modern MRF visit!