In comparison with conventional cutting systems, the ADuro QZ offers significant advantages in terms of results and wear. The machine gently breaks up the input material in a single-stage process and is insensitive to solid metal parts. The operating principle of the ADuro QZ shredder is based on flexible, rotating chains that accelerate the input material to achieve variable speeds and paths. The material is disintegrated and opened up by the impact of the accelerated materials colliding with one another. The different physical properties of the material as well as the individually adjustable holding time determine the form and size of the processed material. The individual fractions (such as iron, plastic, printed circuit boards, cables, and copper coils) are exposed and can be easily separated in downstream processes. Components that contain hazardous substances, such as batteries and capacitors, remain intact and can be disposed of without any negative impact on the environment.





For more information on our recycling technologies, please contact recycling@andritz.com or visit our homepage www.andritz.com/recycling

Request form