The International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) just released it's latest report titled “The Future of The Waste Management Sector: Trends, Opportunities and Challenges for the Decade”. The report represents the contributions of stakeholders from across the waste management industry, edited by the Chair of the Scientific and Technical Council Bjorn Appelqvist and also presented by him during the congress.

ISWA’s ten-year outlook highlights the key issues around the transition to a circular economy, the role waste management will play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and combatting climate change. The report is a call to action on how to move forward into the new decade and is a must-read for all industry stakeholders as well as others involved in any of these topics; sustainable waste management will undoubtedly play a fundamental role in achieving a cleaner, healthier planet for everyone.

Read the full report here.