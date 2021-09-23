Packaging and plastic waste are big issues McDonald's has to deal with. Now the global fast food franchise takes the next step. The toys added to each and every Happy Meal will in the future only be made from sustainable materials. "Starting now, and phased in across the globe by the end of 2025, our ambition is that every toy sold in a Happy Meal will be sustainable, made from more renewable, recycled, or certified materials like bio-based and plant-derived materials and certified fiber", the company announces.

The transitions is well under way in countries such as the UK and Ireland, and complete in France. Here plastic toys were eliminated earlier this year in favor of paper-based items such as coloring patterns and trading cards.