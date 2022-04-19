Waste Management World
New Issue Out Now!
The new issue of Waste Management World is out now! Full of interesting interviews and articles about what is going on in the
industry. This month we focus on all things recycling:
Battery Recycling: New solutions and regulations, especially for EV batteries, are needed
Women in Waste Management: Waste educator Sian Cuffy-Young wants to change the way we see waste
Construction and Demolition Waste: A bulky challenge for recyclers
Heat recovery from Compost: A low tech way to sustainability that deserves more attention