Waste Management World

New Issue Out Now!

19.04.2022
Reading time: about 1 minute
The brand new issue of Waste Management World is available now in print and digital. Get it while it's hot!
Wmw2 Cover offen
© WEKA

The new issue of Waste Management World is out now! Full of interesting interviews and articles about what is going on in the
industry. This month we focus on all things recycling:

Battery Recycling: New solutions and regulations, especially for EV batteries, are needed

Women in Waste Management: Waste educator Sian Cuffy-Young wants to change the way we see waste

Construction and Demolition Waste: A bulky challenge for recyclers

Heat recovery from Compost: A low tech way to sustainability that deserves more attention

Post Date
19.04.2022
Last Update
20.04.2022