The plant will process 110,000 tonnes of refuse derived fuel per year in one line with an average calorific value of 12.5 MJ/kg. The thermal capacity of the incineration line is 48 MWth. The live steam, with a pressure of 65 bar and a temperature of 420°C, will be converted in a turbine/generator set into approximately 11 MWe of electricity and up to 31 MWth of heat, which will be supplied to MPEC's district heating network. Doosan Lentjes has supplied its proven water-cooled reciprocating grate system to ensure homogeneous incineration of the waste and to recover the energy contained in the waste. The plant also includes two gas/oil-fired peak load boilers for up to 70 MWth of district heating. The peak load boilers are already operational and supplying heat to the network.

The proven Circoclean® dry flue gas cleaning technology will absorb harmful pollutants such as sulphur dioxide (SO2), hydrogen chloride (HCl) and hydrogen fluoride (HF). Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) will ensure that nitrogen oxides (NOx) are reliably removed from the flue gas. The new plant will fully comply with the emission limits of the permit based on the latest EU BREF (Best Available Technique References) conclusions.