The flight, operated out of France's second-largest airport, concretizes the ambition shared by public and private enterprises alike to meet the major dual challenge of decarbonizing air travel while continuing to support a vibrant economy and tourist industry in the regions. This shared endeavor illustrates the need to come together to create a convergence between economic and social imperatives and the energy transition.

After a first long-haul flight fueled by French-made SAF in May, this is a further realization by Air France and TotalEnergies towards supporting and developing the production of sustainable aviation fuel in France, as an essential condition for its widespread take-up in French airports.