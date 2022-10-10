Among the innovations developed this year, which will be presented at the Panizzolo booth at Ecomondo 2022 will be:

1) THE PRESENTATION OF NEW MODELS OF HAMMER MILLS



The new models also followed the same philosophy that has always distinguished the company: to provide state-of-the-art solutions with a view to maximizing the return on the customer's investment. For this reason, the design followed three main guidelines: increased productivity, increased flexibility, optimized maintenance time, and, sopprattutto, a singificant increase in hourly productivity without increasing energy consumption compared to previous models.

All this was made possible by the constant communication between the technical department, internal R&D and end customers working with Panizzolo machinery.



2) THE NEW FEATURES OF THE PANIZZOLO REFINING PLANT



Every year tons of waste still rich in copper, aluminium and brass is sent to the landfill or exported due to the large amounts of wear-causing steel and inerts which often nullify the profitability of the process. Traditional plants and solutions currently on the market are in serious difficulty to find an effective solution to the problem, while the Panizzolo refining plant is capable of profitably recovering even the smallest quantities of metal, mechanically and with completely in-line treatments.

The main waste treated by the plants is mixed metal fluff, WEEE fluff, car-fluff, electronic circuit clippings, alucobond, aluminium caps and deironised copper. Fluff is waste from flotation plants or mixed metal grinding and contains a large amount of copper, aluminium, steel, glass and cement dust.

Panizzolo Recycling refining plants stand out due to the innovative RAF-M granulator and RAF-F turbine hammer mills. These feature patented elements that make them highly efficient and productive, capable of simultaneously processing waste with steel, plastic, glass and cement dust.



The processed metal scrap can cause significant wear, thus undermining the actual yield of processing over time. On the other hand, Panizzolo refining plants are specifically designed for even wear of the individual components, so as to avoid breakage or sudden drops in production. using the special castings also ensures longer service life of hammers and armours.

The recycling logic and the special castings, designed jointly with the University of Padua, allow for even wear of the individual components, guaranteeing longer service life and avoiding sudden drops in production. At the end of the treatment cycle, almost all non-marketable byproducts are eliminated, retrieving only the clean metal granules, classifiable as secondary raw material.



At Ecomondo 2022, Panizzolo will present important innovations on the refining plant. Thanks to constant research and development, the company has perfected a new refiner hammer mill model and technological upgrades aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the plant's end-of-waste metal recovery.