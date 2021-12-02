Across the EU and the UK, key ESG reporting regulations such as the EU Taxonomy or the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) now cover more than 75 percent of European companies. Regulations – and their associated reporting frameworks – are evolving faster than ever, heralding non-financial data as key business intelligence. In addition to environmental aspects ("E"), the focus is increasingly shifting to the areas of social factors ("S") and corporate governance ("G").

To simplify and standardise holistic sustainability reporting for financial institutions and VCs, the Berlin-based Greentech Plan A has developed a new SaaS tool responding to all the challenges of ESG management to cut through reporting time and safely communicate results on all facets of impact. The integrated module automates measurement, analysis, and reporting of ESG performance, providing a central data management and reporting platform. Sustainability managers within financial institutions and VCs can finally control the reporting process with their subsidiaries, portfolio companies, and suppliers through the Plan A Platform. This reduces data collection and analysis efforts to a minimum while maximising the focus on ESG impact optimisation. Reporting requirements can either be customised or follow internationally recognised standards.