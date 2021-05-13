By targeting Hungary and Greece, two countries which are negotiating access to the European Union’s Just Transition Fund, Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) hopes to accelerate deployment of the technology of Powerhouse Energy Group (PHE).

The Just Transition Fund will provide financial support to EU member states as they move towards net zero emissions and enable the EU to become climate neutral by 2050.

Commenting on the news, PHE’s Executive Chair, Tim Yeo said: “We are pleased to extend the countries in which it is intended HUI will help deploy our DMG technology to include Greece and Hungary. This is part of our long-term vision for rolling out sustainable hydrogen technology internationally. We believe this will accelerate the clean energy transition in Hungary and Greece and provide both countries with a solution to end-of-life plastic”.

Aleksandra Binkowska, CEO of HUI said: “It is my delight that the alliance between PHE and HUI has become stronger with acquiring rights to Greece and Hungary. Since our first agreement in November our mutual work has been as successful as one can possibly imagine. Now with having three territories under our umbrella, I believe that the DMG system rollout will be even faster and more aggressive than we have ever anticipated. Polish Centre of Hydrogen is still our main target, but we are more than pleased to have new opportunities in new markets to ensure that the expansion of DMG will be more than satisfactory to both PHE and HUI”.

Based on the per capita ratio HUI will acquire exclusive agreement for Greece and Hungary for 250,000 euro, paying a 10 percent deposit.

Powerhouse Energy Group’s unique technology provides a solution to non-recyclable plastic and produces a clean fuel that can help improve air quality by replacing diesel with hydrogen as a transport fuel.