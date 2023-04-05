The current high demand for metals on a global scale, coupled with continually increasing metal prices, has resulted in a positive impact on the profitability of metal recycling. As a result, interest in XRF sorting technology has surged, further boosting the attractiveness of metal recycling and bolstering the profits of metal recyclers. Overall, XRF sorting technology provides a highly effective and precise method for analysing and sorting metal waste and scrap metals within the recycling industry. Companies that utilize this technology can enhance the efficiency, quality, and cost-effectiveness of their recycling processes, while making a valuable contribution to environmental protection.

“This innovation represents a significant breakthrough for the recycling industry. The technology promises to unlock new opportunities for metal recyclers across the globe to more effectively conserve and recover valuable resources, ultimately benefiting both their business and the environment”, says REDWAVE CEO Silvia Schweiger-Fuchs.

By introducing this new sorting technology, REDWAVE has elevated metal recycling to a new level, optimizing the profitability of the entire process. Through the efficient sorting of fine materials, the technology ensures that the end products are of a higher quality, with fewer impurities. This leads to a more effective recycling of metals and results in higher prices for metal recyclers.



REDWAVE is proud to be at the forefront of this groundbreaking advancement in XRF sorting technology. This innovation not only maximises the potential of metal recycling, but also makes a significant contribution towards creating a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly world.