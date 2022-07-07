For the Stark company, waste disposal means that this waste can be recycled for new applications. In this type of business, individual consultancy is therefore just as important as adhering to all the laws. Stark has been certified since 2004 for both ISO 9001 (quality management) as well as ISO 14001 (environmental management). It has also successfully completed the auditing process as the first specialist waste management facility in Waldviertler.

To reduce the volume of paper and cardboard, a mobile baling press was used for years. However, this could no longer cope with the company’s growth and the corresponding quantities of waste. Since Stark GmbH has been focussed on quality from the very beginning, it was also the major factor in their purchasing decision. The new baling press should be easy to operate, state-of-the-art and the costs– including the running costs - had to be transparent. Just as important: an optimized service network, which – should the need ever arise – could provide fast and reliable support.

Since Stark GmbH has been a partner and shareholder of the Austrian Disposal Cooperation Group ABCO GmbH since July 2001, the company asked the group members for their recommendation. At the end of the decision process, there were five suppliers on the short list. After all the required criteria were added up, a final decision was reached in favour of HSM: the professional advice, quick reaction time of the supplier to questions and also the personal chemistry just all worked. The details were also decisive: since certain wearing parts of the new HSM VK 7215 channel baling press are made of Hardox – a top quality, high strength steel which is hard-wearing, Stark GmbH can reckon with lower maintenance costs. And since the new system is supposed to operate reliably for about 20 years, Stark made its decision, as always, on the principle of selecting the best offer and not the cheapest offer.

