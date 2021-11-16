For the processing of post-consumer polyolefin packaging Srichakra uses a Starlinger recoSTAR dynamic 165 C-VAC recycling line with Starlinger’s unique odour reduction technology. If, for example, packaging made of polyolefins such as PP or HDPE has been used for food, cosmetics or cleaners, substances from these products can migrate into the plastic and cause an unpleasant smell after the recycling process. Starlinger’s three-step odour reduction procedure – consisting of material preparation, highly efficient degassing, and post-treatment in the smell extraction unit of the pellets – eliminates even deeply embedded smells so that the recycled pellets are suitable for use also in demanding applications.

The Starlinger polyolefin recycling line produces up to 1300 kg of high-quality odour-free recycled pellets per hour that can be directly converted into home and personal care product packaging such as bottles for lotions, shampoo or detergents.