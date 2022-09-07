Advertorial : Sumitomo invites you to RWM Letsrecycle 2022!
RWM Letsrecycle Live is the UK’s leading event for waste, resource, and sustainability professionals. Join us to discuss critical topics and discover solutions for your waste challenges.
Check out our speaking engagement at the event:
Frank Ligthart – VP, Strategy and Business Development, Waste to Value & Decarbonization
Decarbonization & Decentralization of Energy from Waste in the UK – SFW Waste Solutions
Date: 15 September 2022
Venue: 10:00 – 10:30AM, Energy from Waste Theatre
The UK is facing increasing pressure to combat climate change, resource scarcity and rising energy prices. Valorizing residual waste instead of landfilling it, plays an important role in solving these challenges. By increasing efficiency, decentralizing, diversifying end-products, and decarbonizing, we can turn waste treatment into a more sustainable and profitable business. Join Frank Ligthart to discover the various advanced waste solutions SFW can offer, together with our partner WOIMA:
- Fluidized Bed Combustion: high-efficiency energy from waste
- wasteWOIMA®: decentralized energy from waste
- Fluidized Bed Gasification: turning waste into low-carbon fuels and chemicals
- Carbon Capture: ccWOIMA (HPC), Oxy-combustion and Calcium looping
About Sumitomo SHI FW
Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) is a global provider of solutions and services that drive the decarbonization of energy. Our solutions include energy from biomass and waste, long duration energy storage, recycling of waste to valuable end products, carbon capture, flue gas cleaning, waste heat boilers, as well as related services to digitalize, optimize, and decarbonize assets that we deliver to the global power and industrial markets.
We strive to provide sustainable energy solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including energy, waste, chemicals, metal, sustainable fuels, cement and pulp and paper. SFW’s excellence in delivering projects worldwide rely on our 1,800 talented people, across 20 locations in 14 countries, with deep know-how and experience in the industry.
Powering a decarbonized world for everyone