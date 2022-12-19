Latest news : Tender for the operation of Hazardous Waste Incinerator
The Environmental Services Company LTD ISRAEL (ESC) has recently published a tender for the purchase and operation of an existing hazardous waste incineration facility (Rotary Kiln), for which the current concession period has ended.
Submissions for the Pre-Qualification stage of the tender end on March 9th.
The Incineration facility is located at ESC’s premises in Neot Hovav Industrial Area in Israel.
In the years 2019-2021 the NH Facility treated around 40,000 tons of hazardous waste per year, receiving from ESC an annual revenue of around 60 Million NIS per year.
The term of the new agreement is 15 years plus an option for an extension of 5 additional years.
Entities that fulfill the various threshold requirements listed in the tender documents can apply for the pre-qualification stage. The main requirements are Experience in operation and maintenance of similar Hazardous waste incineration facilities, under similar regulation (Israeli, EU, USA, Japan or South Korea environmental regulation). And also, other Financial and General requirements listed in the tender documents.
Entities with the relevant experience in operation and maintenance of similar Hazardous waste incineration facilities can take part in the tender as a full participant or as a Major Subcontractor of a participant
Further information could be seen in the tender documents published under the tenders section in ESC's website.