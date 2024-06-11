The PRS Europe exhibition and conference attracts thousands of professionals from across the plastics recycling value chain from across Europe and beyond. The exhibition, which takes place in four halls at the RAI, will welcome a record 480 exhibiting companies and organisations.

The two-day conference will feature more than 65 expert speakers who will examine in detail all the latest political, legislative, market and technological developments in plastics recycling. Werner Bosmans, Team Leader Plastics, DG Environment, European Commission, will be the keynote speaker on the opening day of the conference. Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel Consumer Brands, IKEA, Mars, P&G and Reckitt are among the leading brands whose experts will also take part in the discussions.

“A record number of visitors have already registered to join us at the RAI, Amsterdam this year, and over 155 companies are exhibiting for the first time,” says Matt Barber, Global Events Director at Crain Communications. “The global pre-eminence of this event means there is no better place to discover what’s new in the world of plastics recycling and to meet anyone and everyone involved in the circular use of plastics."

“PRS Europe has become an unmissable event for the industry in Europe, attracting each year more actors of the plastics recycling value chain,” says Ton Emans, Plastics Recyclers Europe President. “It is the perfect platform to explore cutting-edge technical innovations, track commercial developments, and stay up to date with the legislative landscape for plastics circularity.”