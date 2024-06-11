Plastics Recycling Show Europe : The world's largest plastics recycling event kicks off next week in Amsterdam
The PRS Europe exhibition and conference attracts thousands of professionals from across the plastics recycling value chain from across Europe and beyond. The exhibition, which takes place in four halls at the RAI, will welcome a record 480 exhibiting companies and organisations.
The two-day conference will feature more than 65 expert speakers who will examine in detail all the latest political, legislative, market and technological developments in plastics recycling. Werner Bosmans, Team Leader Plastics, DG Environment, European Commission, will be the keynote speaker on the opening day of the conference. Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel Consumer Brands, IKEA, Mars, P&G and Reckitt are among the leading brands whose experts will also take part in the discussions.
“A record number of visitors have already registered to join us at the RAI, Amsterdam this year, and over 155 companies are exhibiting for the first time,” says Matt Barber, Global Events Director at Crain Communications. “The global pre-eminence of this event means there is no better place to discover what’s new in the world of plastics recycling and to meet anyone and everyone involved in the circular use of plastics."
“PRS Europe has become an unmissable event for the industry in Europe, attracting each year more actors of the plastics recycling value chain,” says Ton Emans, Plastics Recyclers Europe President. “It is the perfect platform to explore cutting-edge technical innovations, track commercial developments, and stay up to date with the legislative landscape for plastics circularity.”
Innovation and excellence rewarded at Plastics Recycling Awards Europe
Winners of the seven Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2024 categories will be announced at the event on 20 June, with all finalists showcased in the exhibition. The shortlisted products and projects are made in Europe and each product contains a minimum of 50% recycled plastic.
The Plastics Recycling Show Europe brings together key players from the plastics and plastics recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business.
All parts of the industry are represented at the event, including suppliers of plastics recycling machinery and equipment, AI-based sorting technology, plastic material suppliers and compounders, converters, mechanical and chemical plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.
In 2023, PRS Europe attracted a record number of over 8,500 visitors from across Europe and more than 80 different countries internationally.
For full details of the conference programme and to register to attend visit the PRSE website.
PRS going global
Building on the growing success of the PRS Europe event, Plastics Recycling Shows are now being held in four global locations annually: Amsterdam, Dubai, Singapore and Mumbai.
Plastics Recycling Show Middle East & Africa (PRS ME&A), Dubai 10-12 September 2024
Plastics Recycling Show Asia, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 13-14 November 2024.
Plastics Recycling Show India, NESCO Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC), Mumbai 4-6 December 2024