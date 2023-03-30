Equipped with state-of-the-art technology TOMRA’s metal sorting systems recover recyclable metals from mixed metal streams and enable plant operators to create the purest material fractions, such as furnace-ready aluminum. As the industry strives for sustainable production and a reduction of CO2 emissions, the global demand for recycled metals continues to surge and so does the need for accurate material recovery and processing. “We have a long legacy in the metal industry but given current market trends and our customer’s requirements we will concentrate even more on this area in the future. With our expanded test capacities and the most advanced technology, we are well-equipped to support the industry in processing higher volumes and reaching the required qualities”, explains Radice.

While the new facility allows the company to place a stronger emphasis on the metals segment, waste applications continue to play an equally important role. The original test center started as a mobile test station in Andernach, Germany, moved to Mülheim-Kärlich in 2009, and steadily grew in sophistication. Today, it offers 1.500 m2 for waste sorting trials. The test possibilities range from the recovery of recyclable polymers from mixed and source-separated waste streams, to flake sorting, the separation of wood by material type, and many more.



Also, deep learning technologies, as a subset of AI, are part of TOMRA’s product portfolio and can be tested in different sorting tasks. Available as a complementary solution to its core technologies, deep learning is a future-forward tool that helps improve sorting performance by detecting previously hard or impossible-to-detect materials. Summarizing the advantages of the new test center setup, Ralph Uepping stresses: “All our products are installed and can be tested in a complete circuit. Together with our expert teams, we can simulate the entire sorting process with eddy currents, magnets, screens and a ballistic separator. This allows us to demonstrate the importance of material pre-treatment and define processes that are stable and economically viable even with changing input streams.”