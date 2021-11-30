Ostfold Energi's heating plant at Rakkestad in Norway is a small waste incineration plant that supplies industrial steam and district heating to around 50 customers in the region. A trial project is now being initiated for fully process- and heat-integrated CO2 capture, which will be completed by 2023 with the capacity of 10,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

A subsidiary of Ostfold Energi, Carbon Centric, is together with partner companies KANFA and Slaattland Mekaniske behind the development of the carbon capture facility. The Norwegian project will be the first module-based system to demonstrate full-scale CO2 capture from waste incineration. When in use, the plant will capture as much as 90 percent of all CO2 from the incineration process.