As part of its sustainability strategy, the BMW Group places a special focus on raw materials that belong to the so-called conflict minerals. These include ores whose extraction and trade are often associated with violations of environmental and social standards. One example is tungsten: Once misjudged as a troublesome side effect of tin mining, as it "ate up the tin ore like a wolf" and thus got its name, it took several hundred years for the special properties of the hard metal to come to the fore: heavy as gold, hard as a diamond and tens of times more heat-resistant than iron.

Today it can be found, for example, in the vibration alarm of cell phones, in the filaments of light bulbs, and also in the drilling and milling inserts of industrial machines used in automobile production.

At the Steyr plant and at BMW Group plants in Germany, a closed material cycle has been set up for this special metal, in which the old drilling and milling inserts are collected and recycled. New screwing and milling tools are then produced from the secondary tungsten thus obtained. This reduces the demand for tungsten in the BMW Group plants in Austria and Germany by seven tons per year. Compared to the use of primary tungsten, energy consumption is also reduced by 70 percent and CO2 emissions by over 60 percent.

"The responsible use of natural resources plays a central role in our sustainability goals. We will significantly increase the proportion of recycled raw materials by 2030 and use raw materials several times in a circular economy. This applies to use in the vehicle, but also to value creation as a whole," said Andreas Wendt, BMW AG Board Member for Purchasing and Supplier Network, adding, "In this context, every gram counts for which we can ensure that it conserves natural resources and does not contribute to violations of environmental and social standards."