The Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association submitted to the Prime Minister the UK Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas Industry Climate Declaration. With the declaration, they commit to doing everything in their powers to deliver the greatest possible carbon reduction for the UK and thus help the country achieve its Net Zero ambitions.

With the Declaration, the UK AD and biogas industry wants to send a clear message to the UK Government that it is ready to help the nation decarbonise its economy and meet its climate change targets.

One of the ambitions with this commitment is to recycle 170 Million tonnes of organic waste through anaerobic digestion.