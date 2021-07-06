The UK waste management industry has committed itself to reaching a net zero emissions target by 2040 via infrastructure investment and zero-emission vehicles.

The Environmental Services Association (ESA), the professional body representing the UK waste management sector, plans to invest £10 billion pounds into recycling infrastructure and necessary technology. Beyond driving recycling rates up, by 2030, ESA members aim to increase the capture of methane emissions by 85 percent from landfill.

Other goals include the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions via diversion of organic waste from landfill into recycling and energy production and the purchase of collection vehicles that will run on biofuel and zero-emission sources rather than petrol or diesel.

In the following decade, the industry body seeks to fully switch out conventional motorised vehicle fleets as well as roll out carbon-capture technology (CCS) across energy from waste facilities.

The plan will involve progress updates to the UK government and will also include a five-year annual review to accommodate for policy changes and market shifts. Every two years, the ESA will conduct a review to ascertain the purported reduction of climate relevant gases.

Jacob Hayler, Executive Director of the ESA, said: “The recycling and waste management sectors are key to the success of our reforms, from creating deposit return schemes for drinks containers to encouraging more recyclable packaging. This commitment will help the nation transform the way we deal with waste and reduce our emissions.”