STADLER’s constant search for solutions that meet and anticipate changing customer requirements is not limited to the initial development and installation of a sorting plant: as the RDF industry evolves, it is at the customer’s side, reviewing the design to ensure the facility continues to deliver the desired results over the years. This is the case of the plant it designed and built for Breitsamer Entsorgung Recycling GmbH in 2001, for which it has made updates and conversions over the years.



STADLER’s collaborative approach has been central to the continued success of the facility: “We spend a lot of time testing possible system configurations and individual units in advance. Nevertheless, STADLER’s assessment and optimisation is very important to us in the design process, as they can draw on an immense wealth of experience with regard to possible configurations and units. We also appreciate their willingness to run through various configurations and adapt them several times, if necessary,” says Dr. Wolfgang Niggl, Plant Manager at Breitsamer.



Over the years, as their requirements evolved, Breitsamer turned to STADLER again and again based on “the outstanding personal relationship and the successful collaboration, as well as STADLER’s excellent preliminary planning and expertise. The system has been running with modifications for more than 20 years and has proven to meet our requirements throughout.”



In the latest update project, STADLER has shown once again its ability to understand how the customer’s requirements have changed and provide the solution, as Dr. Wolfgang Niggl explains: “The current configuration has the flexibility to adapt to the different requirements of various cement manufacturers, and the quality of the alternative fuels is very good.”