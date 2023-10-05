The project's key challenge was installing the new facility within an existing building. “This meant that all tasks had to be carried out with a high degree of precision,” explains Antonio Marzal. “Throughout the project, we have felt supported by Stadler’s team, and despite the pressure of the execution deadlines, we have felt assured at all times that everything will be completed on time as agreed.”



“We at Stadler are very proud of the work we did on the Torija plant,” adds Carlos Manchado Atienza, International Sales Director at Stadler. “The high-quality work of our engineers ensured the successful installation within the existing building. Also, excellent communication with the different suppliers involved was key to keeping the project on schedule and delivering on all the project requirements.”



Antonio Marzal concludes: “We want to thank everyone at Stadler, from Mr Willi Stadler to the last worker involved in the project, for their professionalism and the empathy they have shown towards us, which has enabled us to bring this project to completion with a high degree of satisfaction of the end user.”