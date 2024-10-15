Fakuma, one of the most significant trade fairs for the plastics industry, will take place from 15 to 19 October in Friedrichshafen, Germany. It will be an opportunity for the Sirmax Group to showcase its latest developments in sustainable materials for the automotive market, particularly for aesthetic interior components such as door panels. Sirmax already supplies a range of certified products on an industrial scale, containing between 10% and 30% post-consumer recycled material, depending on the application and specifications required. These products have successfully passed all internal laboratory tests and have been validated to meet the standards of leading European OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. This is just the beginning of the Group's upcycling journey in the automotive sector. Sirmax aims to further increase the recycled content in its compounds, with ongoing developments to reach 40% and the potential for a further increase to 50% of the total.

The aim is to promote the transformation of waste materials and the conversion of polypropylene from urban selective collection into a new generation of high-performance compounds through the development of an advanced production system. This is the aim of the "Aurora" project, developed in collaboration with the University of Padua, La Sapienza University of Rome, Ghent University in Belgium and Smart Mold, the spin-off of the University of Padua specialising in technology and research in injection moulding, in which Sirmax holds a 50% stake.