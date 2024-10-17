Ecomondo 2024 : AI and sustainable innovation at the forefront of the circular economy
Ecomondo 2024 is not just a trade show ‒ it is a strategic platform for dialogue, innovation and action. Ecomondo’s comprehensive programme features a rich array of conferences, workshops and seminars. The 2024 edition places a special emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) as a critical enabler of the green transition. According to the EY Italy AI Barometer, Italy ranks third in Europe for AI adoption, with 85% of companies employing at least one AI technology. This puts the event at the cutting edge of discussions on how AI can accelerate sustainable practices across industries.
AI as a game-changer
One major area of focus will be environmental monitoring. Advanced AI applications are transforming Earth observation, using satellite data and Big Data to monitor biodiversity, agro-forestry production and tackle climate change. Ecomondo will host multiple events exploring these innovations.
Water management is another critical theme. In the Blue Economy area, AI will be presented as a game-changer for optimising port operations, preventing marine pollution and ensuring the efficient use of water resources.
In the Waste as Resource area, AI is transforming waste management through machine learning, enhancing the efficiency of waste sorting and collection. Visitors will see AI-driven solutions that optimise waste collection routes, reducing operational costs and environmental impact. Similarly, in the Bioeconomy area, AI will be showcased as a key tool for improving resource efficiency and reducing the environmental footprint of the agricultural sector. Sessions will highlight how AI-driven algorithms are boosting the agrifood supply chain's resilience to climate change.
Textile waste
The fashion industry, a sector with substantial ecological impacts, will also take centre stage at Ecomondo 2024. With a turnover exceeding €102 billion in 2023, the Italian fashion industry is the third-largest manufacturing sector, but also one of the most polluting. Globally, less than 1% of textile waste is recycled, and Italy alone produced 160,000 tonnes of textile waste in 2022, with only 22% recycled. At the event, the Textile District will focus on sustainability in fashion, addressing critical challenges such as textile waste, eco-design and the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes, which will require producers to cover the costs of textile waste management by 2025.
The conference "Urban Textile Waste: Collection, Reuse, and Recycling. At What Point Are We?" will feature industry experts discussing innovative models for waste collection, recycling technologies and the potential of blockchain and digital passports in tracking textile products. A potential solution for boosting circularity in fashion could come from the introduction of minimum recycled fibre content in new products, as well as regulatory reforms to ease end-of-life management of textiles.
By fostering collaboration between innovators, policymakers and industry leaders, Ecomondo continues to serve as Europe’s go-to forum for advancing the circular economy and sustainable development.