One major area of focus will be environmental monitoring. Advanced AI applications are transforming Earth observation, using satellite data and Big Data to monitor biodiversity, agro-forestry production and tackle climate change. Ecomondo will host multiple events exploring these innovations.

Water management is another critical theme. In the Blue Economy area, AI will be presented as a game-changer for optimising port operations, preventing marine pollution and ensuring the efficient use of water resources.

In the Waste as Resource area, AI is transforming waste management through machine learning, enhancing the efficiency of waste sorting and collection. Visitors will see AI-driven solutions that optimise waste collection routes, reducing operational costs and environmental impact. Similarly, in the Bioeconomy area, AI will be showcased as a key tool for improving resource efficiency and reducing the environmental footprint of the agricultural sector. Sessions will highlight how AI-driven algorithms are boosting the agrifood supply chain's resilience to climate change.