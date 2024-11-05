The Cabka Group is an innovative recycling company specialising in the production of pallets and large containers from recycled plastic. A pioneer in plastic recycling, the company has been committed to sustainability and the circular economy for over 25 years. At its Weira site, mixed plastics from a number of different fractions on all its lines. These fractions typically include PE, PP, PS and PET, as well as additional materials such as closures and labels.

The plastic recycling lines run seven days a week in continuous shifts. After shredding, drying and mechanical cleaning, the new raw materials are transformed into the various end products on the same site. "The choice of the right shredder plays a crucial role in the recycling process," says Christian Leicht, Technical Manager at the Weira site.“ To achieve a high level of productivity, it is especially important to maintain a consistently high throughput together with minimal downtime. The Micromat HP has impressed us in many respects.”

“We specifically designed the single-shaft shredder Micromat HP for the heightened demands in plastic recycling. For instance, this sector requires a greater throughput and the plastics being processed have a significantly higher level of contamination,” adds Jan Rosenmeyer, Sales Manager at Lindner Recyclingtech. “This is why we’ve equipped the new Micromat HP with a powerful direct belt drive and an adjustable torque. The wear parts are designed such that they can be easily replaced – the rotor is easy to access to ensure contaminants can be removed quickly without any problem.”