ISWA World Congress in Oman : Call for papers for ISWAs first big conference in the Middle East
The ISWA World Congress is a global meeting that includes high-level plenary sessions, technical site visits and a cultural and social and social programme, where waste management professionals, government officials, industry leaders, policy makers, scientists and young professionals to exchange views and exchange views and opinions to advance scientific and technical for sustainable solid waste management.
It will take place in Muscat, Oman from October 30 to November 1.
The sessions of the congress will include but not be limited to the following topics:
- Protecting human health and the quality of the environment
- Mitigation climate change
- Driving resource efficiency and the circular economy
- New technologies adoption and sector transformation towards a circular economy
- Promoting good governance and inclusion
- Occupational health and safety in the waste sector