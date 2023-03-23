ISWA World Congress in Oman : Call for papers for ISWAs first big conference in the Middle East

Mar 23, 2023
Reading time: Less than a minute
The Congress will deliver high-level plenary sessions and a comprehensive scientific programme that will highlight the socio-economic impact of waste recycling, waste reduction, health, safety, recycling and climate change policies and the achievement of the sustainable development goals.
View of coastline of Muttrah district of Muscat during sunset, Oman.
© dudlajzov - stock.adobe.com

The ISWA World Congress is a global meeting that includes high-level plenary sessions, technical site visits and a cultural and social and social programme, where waste management professionals, government officials, industry leaders, policy makers, scientists and young professionals to exchange views and exchange views and opinions to advance scientific and technical for sustainable solid waste management.

It will take place in Muscat, Oman from October 30 to November 1.

The sessions of the congress will include but not be limited to the following topics:

  • Protecting human health and the quality of the environment
  • Mitigation climate change
  • Driving resource efficiency and the circular economy
  • New technologies adoption and sector transformation towards a circular economy
  • Promoting good governance and inclusion
  • Occupational health and safety in the waste sector

The call for abstracts is now open. Please click here for further information!

Post Date
Mar 23, 2023
Last Update
Mar 23, 2023