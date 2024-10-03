Just one month to go until Ecomondo 2024, Europe's flagship event for the circular and green economy, organised by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, from 5 to 8 November at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy. "The new edition will be even more international: 900 buyers and delegations from 120 countries are expected, particularly from the Balkans, sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, the Middle East and Latin America," announced IEG CEO Corrado Peraboni.

EG President, Maurizio Ermeti, explained: “A leading event that, now at its 27th edition, will spotlight Africa and global environmental challenges with a full programme of events.”

The Africa Green Growth Forum, together with a rich global conference programme coordinated by Ecomondo's Scientific Committee chaired by Professor Fabio Fava, will focus on the Mattei Plan, textile waste exports and rising sea levels in the Mediterranean, among other issues.