Sustainability : Ecomondo 2024: the Mattei Plan for sustainable development is the focus of the “Africa Green Growth forum”
Just one month to go until Ecomondo 2024, Europe's flagship event for the circular and green economy, organised by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, from 5 to 8 November at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy. "The new edition will be even more international: 900 buyers and delegations from 120 countries are expected, particularly from the Balkans, sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, the Middle East and Latin America," announced IEG CEO Corrado Peraboni.
EG President, Maurizio Ermeti, explained: “A leading event that, now at its 27th edition, will spotlight Africa and global environmental challenges with a full programme of events.”
The Africa Green Growth Forum, together with a rich global conference programme coordinated by Ecomondo's Scientific Committee chaired by Professor Fabio Fava, will focus on the Mattei Plan, textile waste exports and rising sea levels in the Mediterranean, among other issues.
Supporting the biofuel supply chain in Africa
As Alessandra Astolfi, head of IEG's Green&Technology Division, outlined: “Africa Green Growth Forum (Thursday 7th November) organised by Ecomondo, the Ministry for the Environment and Energy Security, and the Mission Structure for implementing the Presidency of the Council of Ministers’ Mattei Plan, with the participation of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and RES4Africa, will focus on the Mattei Plan’s support for setting up a Centre of Excellence in Morocco, aimed at the entire African continent, for training experts in the renewable energy sector. Energy, agriculture, the circular economy, and socio-economic development in Kenya will also be on the agenda.”
The Mattei Plan supports the development of the biofuel supply chain in Africa, in addition to promoting the use and valorisation of waste (used cooking oil), in line with Eni's efforts, through the Italian Climate Fund and together with the International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group), with financing of 210 million dollars to support over two hundred thousand small agricultural enterprises.
Among the events scheduled are "Rising sea levels in the Mediterranean, the forgotten threat" (Wednesday 6 November), organised by Ecomondo and UfM, "Accelerating blue interregional cooperation in the Mediterranean basin" (Thursday 7 November), organised by Ecomondo & Cluster BIG Blue Italian Growth, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and "The export of urban textiles and second-hand waste" (Friday 8 November), organised by Ecomondo and UNIRAU.