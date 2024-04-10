The new plant in Esbjerg, ReSource Denmark, is designed to mechanically process a total of 160,000 tonnes of LWP per year. The material will come not only from Denmark, but also from other parts of Scandinavia. The plastic waste is processed with the aim of mechanical and chemical recycling. For this purpose, the input material is separated into eleven different fractions. In addition to plastics - such as LDP, HDPE, PP and PE film - composite materials and both magnetic and non-magnetic metals are also separated. As expected, the purity is between 90% and 94%, depending on the fraction.

The first commissioning with material took place in January this year, with installation starting in May 2023. Within six months, Eggersmann installed approximately 140 tonnes of steel and about 1.6 km of conveyor belts. In addition to Eggersmann Anlagenbau as the general contractor, BRT HARTNER was also involved in the project as the expert for stationary recycling machines within the Eggersmann Group.