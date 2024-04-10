Commissioning of the largest LWP Sorting Plant in Denmark : Eggersmann completes major Contract
The new plant in Esbjerg, ReSource Denmark, is designed to mechanically process a total of 160,000 tonnes of LWP per year. The material will come not only from Denmark, but also from other parts of Scandinavia. The plastic waste is processed with the aim of mechanical and chemical recycling. For this purpose, the input material is separated into eleven different fractions. In addition to plastics - such as LDP, HDPE, PP and PE film - composite materials and both magnetic and non-magnetic metals are also separated. As expected, the purity is between 90% and 94%, depending on the fraction.
The first commissioning with material took place in January this year, with installation starting in May 2023. Within six months, Eggersmann installed approximately 140 tonnes of steel and about 1.6 km of conveyor belts. In addition to Eggersmann Anlagenbau as the general contractor, BRT HARTNER was also involved in the project as the expert for stationary recycling machines within the Eggersmann Group.
Contributing to plastic recycling targets
The separated fractions will then be used for mechanical or chemical recycling. "ReSource will be a cornerstone in the circular economy," says Lars Hedegaard Kristensen, plant manager and CEO of ReSource Denmark Aps, summing up the importance of the plant. "Our plant will have the capacity to process all of Denmark's plastic waste, contributing to Denmark's ambitious plastic recycling targets." The government plans to recycle 80% of plastic waste by 2030. According to ReSource Denmark Aps, 85% of Denmark's light packaging waste is currently still incinerated or exported. The company therefore expects the new plant to save around 520,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions between 2024 and 2028 alone.
ReSource Denmark Aps was founded by Norwegian waste management company Quantafuel and financial investor Eurazeo. Both companies hold 50% of the shares in the company.