The introduction of the new cabin generation goes along with some decisive technical changes. "We saw the implementation of the X11 cabin as an opportunity to fundamentally modernise the electrical engineering of the BACKHUS A 45 to A 75 series. From the circuit boards to the display, we have revised a large number of components," summarises Sandmann. The 12-inch display has been replaced by a newer version with more power and the interactive operating software has been completely modernised with the aim of maximising intuitive operation. "As self-propelled machines, the BACKHUS windrow turners are very different from the shredders and screening machines in our product range, but we've nevertheless come closer to the One-Logic principle of the other Eggersmann mobile machines," adds Sandmann. A detailed overview of the performance data can be called up at any time and provides precise information on efficiency. Remote maintenance is also made considerably easier thanks to a real-live query of all relevant values. A whole series of additional sensors has been added to provide the most comprehensive overview possible. "Our service can now query even more data. An additional integrated modem also enables worldwide remote access to the control and display for direct customer support. This maximises machine availability," says Sandmann, explaining the new features.

In addition, the modernisation of the technical and mechanical components also went hand in hand with greater standardisation. According to Sandmann, this not only facilitates maintenance and the supply of spare parts, but also has a decisive impact on retrofitting the windrow turners: "Our BACKHUS windrow turners not only have extensive standard equipment, but also the widest range of customisation options on the market. The optional Eggersmann Management System, for example, adjusts the undercarriage and rotor speed precisely to the resistance of the material. The diesel engine then adapts its speed accordingly, resulting in fuel savings of up to 15 %. Now we will be able to implement this system more quickly in future. We have also managed to significantly reduce the investment costs, meaning that the system will amortise even faster by reducing operating costs permanently. At the same time, it also improves the CO2 footprint.