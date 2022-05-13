The free-to-attend two-day conference will explore in-depth the latest trends in the plastics recycling sector, providing a holistic view of the whole plastic recycling value chain and drawing together political leaders, major brands, recyclers, and the entire plastics industry.

Other prominent speakers at the conference include:

Maja Desgrées Du Loû, Policy Officer, Directorate-General for Environment, European Commission

Timothy Glaz, Head of Corporate Affairs, Werner & Mertz

The opening session, entitled Plastic Recycling – Piece of the Puzzle, aims to set out the bigger picture in the state of European affairs in plastics recycling and how, combined with other measures, plastic recycling is addressing the issue of plastic waste. Keynote speaker Mattia Pellegrini is joined for this session by Ton Emans, President, Plastics Recyclers Europe and Peter Goult, Circular Economy & Climate Change Mitigation Specialist at SYSTEMIQ.

Materials focus sessions on the remainder of day one will cover PET, PVC and Technical Plastics and Chemical Recycling. Ceren Yargici, Senior Specialist – R&D at Arçelik is among speakers in the Technical Plastics Recycling session.

Day two of the conference will start with a session entitled Plastic Future is Circular, where speakers include Maja Desgrées Du Loû, Policy Officer, Directorate-General for Environment, European Commission and Paolo Glerean, Chairman of RecyClass.

The winners of all seven award categories at the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2022 will be announced in the conference theatre on the second day. All finalists will be showcased in the exhibition running throughout the event.

Completing the second day will be sessions covering polyolefin waste streams including LDPE, HDPE and polypropylene (PP) recycling. In the HDPE Recycling session Timothy Glaz, Head of Corporate Affairs at Werner & Mertz speaks about recycled content in household product packaging. A representative from Trioworld will speak in the LDPE session.

PRSE event sponsors will also present papers on a wide range of innovations in plastics recycling technology and the wider circular economy. Recycled polymers supply organisation Poly to Poly is Platinum event sponsor, while Avient, BASF, BB Engineering, EREMA and Tomra Sorting are silver sponsors.

Over 190 companies and organisations from across Europe have already signed up to exhibit at what is set to be by far the largest PRSE show to date including: Aimplas, Berry Global, Bollegraaf, Ettlinger, Evonik, FIMIC, Kraton Polymers, Krones, Milliken, NextChem, Pellenc ST, Starlinger, Veolia and ZenRobotics.



The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.



The hybrid event in June will allow people unable to visit the event in person to view elements of the two-day conference programme via livestream, including the announcement of winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe. Online-only visitors will also be able to interact directly with exhibitors.

