Fornnax, a renowned provider of shredding and recycling equipment with years of experience in designing and developing SR-Series twin-shaft shredders, has launched its advanced SR-MAX2500 shredder specially designed for the municipal waste category.



The launch took place at IFAT India 2024, one of the most prestigious events in the waste management industry, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai on 16th October 2024.Fornnax's successful track record of developing many proven machines for different types of tyres, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, which are the most difficult applications, has made them a pioneer in the shredding and recycling equipment manufacturing global market over the last decade. The design of the SR Series machine, a legacy that has prevailed for over a decade, continues to be used in the design of the SR-MAX Series machines. The advanced SR-MAX2500 shredder features high capacity, modern engineering and innovative technology.The event was inaugurated by Mr. Ulhas Parlikar, Ex-Director of Geocycle India; Mr. Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar IAS (Municipal Commissioner and Administrator) MBMC; Mr. Sharad Nanegaonkar Executive Engineer (Water Supply and Sewerage Department) MBMC; Mr. Deepak Khambit (Town Engineer) MBMC; Mr. Jignesh Kundaria CEO & Director of Fornnax Technology Pvt. Ltd.; Mr Manoj Kumar Sure, JK Cement Head AFR; Mr Manoj Kumar Modha, Director Millennium Multi Trade Pvt. Ltd.Jignesh Kundaria, CEO and Director of Fornnax, shared insights into their newly launched innovation, "With the SR-MAX2500, we're poised to transform the waste management landscape in India and beyond. Our goal is to line up municipal waste recycling industries with a robust, efficient, and sustainable solution. Our commitment to sustainability and enhancing recycling process is a step forward towards achieving PM's vision of a Net Zero emissions future by 2050."