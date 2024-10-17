Recycling : Fornnax announces major launch with new shredder-series
Fornnax, a renowned provider of shredding and recycling equipment with years of experience in designing and developing SR-Series twin-shaft shredders, has launched its advanced SR-MAX2500 shredder specially designed for the municipal waste category.
The event was inaugurated by Mr. Ulhas Parlikar, Ex-Director of Geocycle India; Mr. Sanjay Shripatrao Katkar IAS (Municipal Commissioner and Administrator) MBMC; Mr. Sharad Nanegaonkar Executive Engineer (Water Supply and Sewerage Department) MBMC; Mr. Deepak Khambit (Town Engineer) MBMC; Mr. Jignesh Kundaria CEO & Director of Fornnax Technology Pvt. Ltd.;Address: B-1202/A, WESTGATE, 13th Floor, Near YMCA Club, S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad 380015. Gujarat, India. Mr Manoj Kumar Sure, JK Cement Head AFR; Mr Manoj Kumar Modha, Director Millennium Multi Trade Pvt. Ltd.
Jignesh Kundaria, CEO and Director of Fornnax, shared insights into their newly launched innovation, "With the SR-MAX2500, we're poised to transform the waste management landscape in India and beyond. Our goal is to line up municipal waste recycling industries with a robust, efficient, and sustainable solution. Our commitment to sustainability and enhancing recycling process is a step forward towards achieving PM's vision of a Net Zero emissions future by 2050."
Revolutionising waste reduction: The SR-MAX2500 Advantage
Fornnax is pleased to introduce the Fornnax SR-MAX2500, a revolutionary primary shredder designed for efficient volume reduction of various materials. This high-capacity machine features advanced modern engineering and technology, with hydraulic motors driving each shaft for optimum power and torque. Its unique cutter design, interchangeable cutting table and shaft design make it an ideal solution for various applications.
Waste Management reimagined! SR-MAX2500 primary applications
The SR-MAX2500 is aimed primarily at large municipal waste recyclers, cement plants, waste-to-energy plants, mechanical-biological treatment plants, material recovery centres, construction and demolition recyclers, aluminium recyclers and other applications requiring high-capacity machines and robust technology.
The SR-MAX2500's impressive ROI streak
Designed specifically for the Indian market, the SR-MAX2500 offers several commercial benefits, including increased efficiency, reduced operating costs and improved productivity. Its robust design and advanced technology ensure minimal downtime, maximising profitability for our customers. In addition, Fornnax's commitment to quality and reliability helps build long-term relationships with customers, encouraging loyalty and repeat business.
Innovation meets efficiency: Why the SR-MAX2500
Fornnax has carved out a distinctive niche in the highly competitive market and its relevance is based on a unique, tailor-made approach that addresses specific needs. For example, the SR-MAX2500 shredder stands out for its versatility in meeting a wide range of waste management and user needs, and is specifically designed for Indian waste, which is highly contaminated compared to global waste. Furthermore, the company's unwavering focus on innovation, quality and customer centricity sets it apart and continues to drive the market.
Turning MSW waste from trash into treasure
Due to rapid urbanisation and overpopulation, India is among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of municipal solid waste (MSW) generation, with approximately 62 million tonnes of waste per year. Therefore, it is extremely important to prioritise the recycling and conversion of MSW into RDF fuel. Cement industry, which uses a significant amount of coal. The cement industry is replacing coal with RDF or alternative fuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve natural resources such as coal and more, and ultimately minimise waste disposal issues.
Fornnax's contribution to India's sustainability goal
India has made significant progress in managing and recycling waste, and with continued investment, innovation and political support, there's no doubt it can achieve its goals. Fornnax is committed to contributing to India's sustainability and waste management journey through its advanced recycling solutions, supporting the country's transition to a more circular and environmentally conscious economy.
Fornnax's dedication to R&D and innovation
Fornnax keeps abreast of global advances in recycling technology and sustainability practices through several key strategies, including investing heavily in research and development to ensure our equipment is at the forefront of technological innovation. The team closely monitors industry trends, emerging technologies and regulatory changes to identify potential opportunities for improvement. Fornnax also actively seeks feedback from customers to understand their evolving needs and challenges. This input helps the company identify areas where it can strengthen its ability to meet market demands.
Expanding horizons: Fornnax's growth plans for the year ahead
The SR-MAX2500 launch marks a strategic step towards expanding market presence and strengthening Fornnax's position as a leading shredder manufacturer globally. Optimism about the coming year is fueled by the growing demand for sustainable waste management solutions and the increasing awareness of environmental issues. Significant investments are being made in equipment enhancement, engineering, and strengthening partnerships to meet evolving customer needs. Key focus areas for the next year include expanding manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand, with progress already underway through the acquisition of a 23-acre land parcel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The new site, expected to be operational by March 2025, will focus on producing high-capacity machinery for tyre, cable recycling, e-waste, metal processing, and more.