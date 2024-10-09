New name : Hitachi Zosen Inova becomes Kanadevia Inova
A new chapter begins for the Swiss company. From now on it will be called Kanadevia Inova.
Kanadevia Inova is a global greentech company based in Zurich, Switzerland. We employ 3,000 people in 17 countries around the world. Our mission is to drive the energy transition and the circular economy with innovative solutions in Waste-to-X (WtX) and Renewable Gas (RG). The new name symbolises both the continued evolution of our activities and a renewed commitment to a sustainable future.
While the name is changing, the ownership, organisational structure, management and 3,000 dedicated employees around the world remain the same.
- The experience: more than 90 years of quality and innovation
- The roots: Switzerland
- The home: the world
- The mission: A future without waste
The history: Switzerland
The company's roots are in Switzerland, where it was founded in 1933 as L. von Roll Aktiengesellschaft and later operated as Von Roll Inova. In 2010, the company joined Hitachi Zosen Corporation (now Kanadevia Corporation), one of Japan's largest industrial and engineering companies. Kanadevia Inova combines the expertise of a traditional Swiss company with the strength and global reach of an international group.
The company has been building and maintaining plants all over the world for almost 90 years. From project development to the delivery of complex, turnkey solutions for thermal and biological WtX recovery, gas treatment and power-to-gas, the company utilises its experience as a reliable general contractor, technology provider and service provider in plant operation. The company supports their customers with its decades of experience, innovative and pragmatic way of working and thinking and its focus on quality.
Why the new name?
The name change, initiated by the parent company Kanadevia Corporation, is a clear step towards standardising the global presence. At the same time, it emphasises Kanadevia Inova's activities and drive for innovation.
What does the name Kanadevia Inova mean?
The name ‘Kanadevia’ is derived from the Japanese word ‘Kanaderu’, which means ‘to make music in harmony’, and the Latin word ‘via’, which means ‘way’. Kanadevia thus stands for a promise in which man and nature, technology and earth go hand in hand. ‘Inova’ symbolises the company's constant striving for innovation and excellence in everything they do.
View of the future
The new name is the beginning of a new era for. The company will continue to innovate, collaborate and grow, focusing on what matters most - delivering on its promises to society, customers and the environment.