A new chapter begins for the Swiss company. From now on it will be called Kanadevia Inova.

Kanadevia Inova is a global greentech company based in Zurich, Switzerland. We employ 3,000 people in 17 countries around the world. Our mission is to drive the energy transition and the circular economy with innovative solutions in Waste-to-X (WtX) and Renewable Gas (RG). The new name symbolises both the continued evolution of our activities and a renewed commitment to a sustainable future.



While the name is changing, the ownership, organisational structure, management and 3,000 dedicated employees around the world remain the same.