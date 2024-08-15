International Electronics Recycling Congress : IERC 2025: Call for papers is open
Experts in electronics recycling are invited to submit papers for the International Electronics Recycling Congress (IERC) 2025, taking place in Salzburg, Austria, from January 22-24, 2025. Abstract submissions are open until September 30, 2024. You can submit here.
IERC, now in its 23rd year, is a leading platform for driving sustainable practices and innovation in the field. This year's event will also feature a new "Start-up Platform," offering emerging companies the chance to showcase cutting-edge solutions, connect with industry leaders, and gain valuable resources and visibility.
IERC 2025 will cover the following topics:
Global transboundary movement of waste: changes taking place in 2025
- The impact on the global recycling industry of the latest waste export regulation, changes coming into effect in January 2025 from the Basel Convention
- The waste shipment regulation update
- The new global plastics treat
From electronics manufacturing to sustainable secondary material recovery
- Overview of current situation in circular material use
- How can OEMs and recyclers close the loop on supply chain of recycled materials
together?
- The Global E-Waste Monitor – results and analysis
- Increasing recycled content in plastic and steel products
- The role of AI in the circular electronics economy
Global legislative update
- Eco-design for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR)
- The WEEE directive revision, impact on business models
- E-Waste regulatory review from around the world
- Critical Raw Materials Act
- The future of the European Green Deal in the context of a new EU Commission
- US and European Right to Repair regulations
Workshops
- AI in Circularity and Traceability
- Standardised ESG reporting – an industry nightmare?
Innovation Corner
- Start ups are invited to present their projects in the Circular Economy domain