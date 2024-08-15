International Electronics Recycling Congress : IERC 2025: Call for papers is open

Aug 15, 2024
Abstracts for the congress in January 2025 can now be submitted online.
Experts in electronics recycling are invited to submit papers for the International Electronics Recycling Congress (IERC) 2025, taking place in Salzburg, Austria, from January 22-24, 2025. Abstract submissions are open until September 30, 2024. You can submit here.

IERC, now in its 23rd year, is a leading platform for driving sustainable practices and innovation in the field. This year's event will also feature a new "Start-up Platform," offering emerging companies the chance to showcase cutting-edge solutions, connect with industry leaders, and gain valuable resources and visibility.

IERC 2025 will cover the following topics:

Global transboundary movement of waste: changes taking place in 2025

  • The impact on the global recycling industry of the latest waste export regulation, changes coming into effect in January 2025 from the Basel Convention
  • The waste shipment regulation update
  • The new global plastics treat

From electronics manufacturing to sustainable secondary material recovery

  • Overview of current situation in circular material use
  • How can OEMs and recyclers close the loop on supply chain of recycled materials
    together?
  • The Global E-Waste Monitor – results and analysis
  • Increasing recycled content in plastic and steel products
  • The role of AI in the circular electronics economy

Global legislative update

  • Eco-design for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR)
  • The WEEE directive revision, impact on business models
  • E-Waste regulatory review from around the world
  • Critical Raw Materials Act
  • The future of the European Green Deal in the context of a new EU Commission
  • US and European Right to Repair regulations

Workshops

  • AI in Circularity and Traceability
  • Standardised ESG reporting – an industry nightmare?

Innovation Corner

  • Start ups are invited to present their projects in the Circular Economy domain

