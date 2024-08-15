Experts in electronics recycling are invited to submit papers for the International Electronics Recycling Congress (IERC) 2025, taking place in Salzburg, Austria, from January 22-24, 2025. Abstract submissions are open until September 30, 2024. You can submit here.



IERC, now in its 23rd year, is a leading platform for driving sustainable practices and innovation in the field. This year's event will also feature a new "Start-up Platform," offering emerging companies the chance to showcase cutting-edge solutions, connect with industry leaders, and gain valuable resources and visibility.