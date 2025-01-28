Messe München now partnering with MWAN : IFAT expands global footprint: Saudi Arabia to host leading environmental trade fair in 2026
In an ambitious move to bring cutting-edge environmental technologies to the Middle East, Messe München has announced its first trade fair in Saudi Arabia. The globally renowned organizer of trade exhibitions is partnering with Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) to introduce IFAT, the world’s premier trade fair for environmental solutions, to Riyadh in 2026.
The formal agreement was sealed on January 27, 2025, during a ceremony in Riyadh. Stefan Rummel, CEO of Messe München, and Dr. Abdullah Al Sebaei, CEO of MWAN, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Saudi Minister of Economy, Water, and Agriculture, His Excellency Abdurrahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli. This landmark partnership signifies a critical step forward in advancing environmental solutions in one of the world’s fastest-developing regions.
Unlocking potential in Saudi Arabia
The addition of Saudi Arabia to IFAT’s global network—already comprising 12 successful trade fairs across seven countries—highlights the region's increasing focus on sustainable development. Scheduled for January 26-28, 2026, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the event aims to unite key players in the fields of waste management, water conservation, and environmental technologies across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
"Saudi Arabia represents tremendous untapped potential for environmental technologies," said Rummel. "Through this partnership, we are confident that IFAT will play a pivotal role in shaping the region's sustainable future while also enhancing Munich’s own trade fair ecosystem."
MWAN’s CEO, Dr. Abdullah Al Sebaei, echoed this enthusiasm, noting the strides Saudi Arabia has made in revolutionizing its waste management sector. “We are embarking on a transformative journey to embed circular economy principles into our regulatory and planning frameworks,” he said. “Our partnership with Messe München will attract local and international investors to help build a modern and advanced waste infrastructure that reflects Saudi Arabia’s ambitions for the coming decade.”
A vision for Sustainability
Saudi Arabia’s decision to host IFAT aligns seamlessly with the country’s Vision 2030, a comprehensive reform program aimed at reducing dependence on oil and diversifying the economy. Central to this vision is the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.
Saudi Arabia’s targets are bold: achieving 91% source-segregated waste, preparing 79% of waste for recycling, and diverting 90% of waste from landfills by 2040. Similarly, the Kingdom is focusing on expanding water networks, increasing the capacity for seawater desalination, and building wastewater treatment plants, all while safeguarding its natural ecosystems.
Such ambitious goals have created fertile ground for partnerships like that of MWAN and Messe München. By bringing IFAT to Riyadh, the collaboration hopes to attract innovators, investors, and policymakers from around the globe to exchange ideas and shape the future of environmental technologies in the MENA region.
Building a sustainable future together
The 2026 edition of IFAT in Riyadh is more than just a trade fair—it is a beacon of progress and innovation, signaling a shared commitment to tackling some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. As Saudi Arabia charts its course toward a more sustainable and diversified economy, events like IFAT will play a critical role in fostering dialogue, building partnerships, and driving technological breakthroughs that benefit the region and the world.
With Messe München’s expertise and MWAN’s local vision, the stage is set for IFAT Saudi Arabia to become a cornerstone event in the global environmental calendar, creating pathways for sustainable solutions in one of the planet’s most promising markets.