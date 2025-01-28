The addition of Saudi Arabia to IFAT’s global network—already comprising 12 successful trade fairs across seven countries—highlights the region's increasing focus on sustainable development. Scheduled for January 26-28, 2026, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the event aims to unite key players in the fields of waste management, water conservation, and environmental technologies across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

"Saudi Arabia represents tremendous untapped potential for environmental technologies," said Rummel. "Through this partnership, we are confident that IFAT will play a pivotal role in shaping the region's sustainable future while also enhancing Munich’s own trade fair ecosystem."

MWAN’s CEO, Dr. Abdullah Al Sebaei, echoed this enthusiasm, noting the strides Saudi Arabia has made in revolutionizing its waste management sector. “We are embarking on a transformative journey to embed circular economy principles into our regulatory and planning frameworks,” he said. “Our partnership with Messe München will attract local and international investors to help build a modern and advanced waste infrastructure that reflects Saudi Arabia’s ambitions for the coming decade.”