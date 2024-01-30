Wastewater is one of the topics at IFAT Munich. The wastewater talk with the “wastewater heroes” Daniel Jehring, Klaus Jilg and Sascha Kokles offers humorous and informative facts from the wastewater industry every second Monday – informative, entertaining and amusing.

It discusses current topics, the state of the art, and the state of science in urban water management. Guests and experts from the various areas of the wastewater industry also have their say. The wastewater talk will accompany IFAT Munich on this topic from February 1 until the start of the trade fair in May and is available on all popular podcast channels.