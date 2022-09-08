If wastewater is not properly treated, it can negatively impact the environment and human health. It’s as simple as that. But because of population growth, accelerated urbanisation and economic development, the quantity of wastewater being generated and its overall pollution load are increasing globally, UN Water states.



The problem is manifold: the ever-increasing use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides as well as the usage of untreated wastewater in irrigation pollutes groundwater and surface water alike. In many areas, industry still discharges waste directly into water courses, whereas in poorer urban areas, a large proportion of wastewater is discharged untreated directly into the closest drainage channel or water body.



Added to this is the fact that safely reused wastewater is grossly undervalued as a potentially affordable and sustainable source of water, energy, nutrients and other recoverable materials.



A study from 2021 estimated that globally, only about 52% of sewage is treated. But the sewage treatment rates vary enormously in the different countries around the world. While high-income countries treat approximately 74% of their sewage, developing countries treat an average of just 4.2%.

UN Water is monitoring the percentage of wastewater flows from households, services and industrial premises that are treated in compliance with national or local standards (see graph 1). Indicator 6.3.1 is available online. UN Water Target 6.3 seeks to halve the proportion of untreated wastewater discharged into water bodies worldwide.